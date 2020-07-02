All apartments in Greenfield
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:22 PM

668 Fern Street

668 Fern Street · No Longer Available
Location

668 Fern Street, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 3 bedroom 2 bath has a 2 car garage and nice size rooms throughout! It has a beautiful decorative accent fireplace, a spacious kitchen with an ample amount of counter top space and cabinet space, it also has a fenced in backyard. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 668 Fern Street have any available units?
668 Fern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
Is 668 Fern Street currently offering any rent specials?
668 Fern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 668 Fern Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 668 Fern Street is pet friendly.
Does 668 Fern Street offer parking?
Yes, 668 Fern Street offers parking.
Does 668 Fern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 668 Fern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 668 Fern Street have a pool?
No, 668 Fern Street does not have a pool.
Does 668 Fern Street have accessible units?
No, 668 Fern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 668 Fern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 668 Fern Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 668 Fern Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 668 Fern Street does not have units with air conditioning.

