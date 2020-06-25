BELOW MARKET RENT! Available for twelve month renewable lease, with option to purchase. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 615 E MAIN ST have any available units?
615 E MAIN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
Is 615 E MAIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
615 E MAIN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.