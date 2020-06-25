All apartments in Greenfield
615 E MAIN ST
615 E MAIN ST

615 East Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

615 East Main Street, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
BELOW MARKET RENT! Available for twelve month renewable lease, with option to purchase. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 E MAIN ST have any available units?
615 E MAIN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
Is 615 E MAIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
615 E MAIN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 E MAIN ST pet-friendly?
No, 615 E MAIN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenfield.
Does 615 E MAIN ST offer parking?
No, 615 E MAIN ST does not offer parking.
Does 615 E MAIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 E MAIN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 E MAIN ST have a pool?
No, 615 E MAIN ST does not have a pool.
Does 615 E MAIN ST have accessible units?
No, 615 E MAIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 615 E MAIN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 E MAIN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 E MAIN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 E MAIN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
