Home
/
Greenfield, IN
/
550 Wood St.
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

550 Wood St.

550 Wood St · No Longer Available
Location

550 Wood St, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Now Showing a 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in Greenfield, Indiana - Greenfield: North State Street and National Road
2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch duplex with Living room, eat in kitchen and laundry room

Interior Features include: Mini blinds, ceiling fans throughout, laundry hook-up,
Exterior Features Include: Covered front porch, concrete covered patio
APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher
CENTRAL AIR: Yes

LEASE TERMS:
15 month lease required
Sorry No Pets

UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Electric Stove hook-up and dryer hook-up, Electric water heater, Electric furnace
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
Water will be billed by our office at $40.00 per month

This home does not accept section 8

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5485811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Wood St. have any available units?
550 Wood St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
What amenities does 550 Wood St. have?
Some of 550 Wood St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Wood St. currently offering any rent specials?
550 Wood St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Wood St. pet-friendly?
No, 550 Wood St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenfield.
Does 550 Wood St. offer parking?
No, 550 Wood St. does not offer parking.
Does 550 Wood St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 Wood St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Wood St. have a pool?
No, 550 Wood St. does not have a pool.
Does 550 Wood St. have accessible units?
No, 550 Wood St. does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Wood St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 Wood St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 550 Wood St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 550 Wood St. has units with air conditioning.
