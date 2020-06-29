550 Wood St.

Amenities
Now Showing a 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in Greenfield, Indiana - Greenfield: North State Street and National Road
2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch duplex with Living room, eat in kitchen and laundry room
Interior Features include: Mini blinds, ceiling fans throughout, laundry hook-up,
Exterior Features Include: Covered front porch, concrete covered patio
APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher
CENTRAL AIR: Yes
LEASE TERMS:
15 month lease required
Sorry No Pets
UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Electric Stove hook-up and dryer hook-up, Electric water heater, Electric furnace
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
Water will be billed by our office at $40.00 per month
This home does not accept section 8
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy
SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch
APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria
Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy
