Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:16 PM

334 Brookstone Drive

334 Brookstone Drive · (317) 793-3770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

334 Brookstone Drive, Greenfield, IN 46140

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1776 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details! This home is a new listing and will not last long! Featuring 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms, a large 2 car garage, and all stainless steel appliances you do not want to miss out on this one! Don't delay!!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 Brookstone Drive have any available units?
334 Brookstone Drive has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 334 Brookstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
334 Brookstone Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 Brookstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 334 Brookstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 334 Brookstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 334 Brookstone Drive does offer parking.
Does 334 Brookstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 Brookstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 Brookstone Drive have a pool?
No, 334 Brookstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 334 Brookstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 334 Brookstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 334 Brookstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 Brookstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 334 Brookstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 334 Brookstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
