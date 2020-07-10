Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
303 Winfield St
303 Winfield Street
No Longer Available
303 Winfield Street, Greenfield, IN 46140
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
New furnace, ac, water heater, dishwasher, floors, windows, cabinets. Great neighborhood and near schools. No pets and no smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 303 Winfield St have any available units?
303 Winfield St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Greenfield, IN
.
What amenities does 303 Winfield St have?
Some of 303 Winfield St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 303 Winfield St currently offering any rent specials?
303 Winfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Winfield St pet-friendly?
No, 303 Winfield St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Greenfield
.
Does 303 Winfield St offer parking?
Yes, 303 Winfield St offers parking.
Does 303 Winfield St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 Winfield St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Winfield St have a pool?
No, 303 Winfield St does not have a pool.
Does 303 Winfield St have accessible units?
No, 303 Winfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Winfield St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Winfield St has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Winfield St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 303 Winfield St has units with air conditioning.
