2334 Collins Way
2334 Collins Way

2334 Collins Way · No Longer Available
Location

2334 Collins Way, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home with a fenced back yard. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, fireplace, a loft with added space, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2334 Collins Way have any available units?
2334 Collins Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
Is 2334 Collins Way currently offering any rent specials?
2334 Collins Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 Collins Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2334 Collins Way is pet friendly.
Does 2334 Collins Way offer parking?
No, 2334 Collins Way does not offer parking.
Does 2334 Collins Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2334 Collins Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 Collins Way have a pool?
No, 2334 Collins Way does not have a pool.
Does 2334 Collins Way have accessible units?
No, 2334 Collins Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 Collins Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2334 Collins Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2334 Collins Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2334 Collins Way does not have units with air conditioning.
