219 W Main St

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two Bedroom, One Bath Apartment in Greenfield - Two bedrooms, one bath, living room, and kitchen. Laundry hook ups are in the bathroom. Newer paint and flooring throughout. Water, sewer, trash, and lawn care are all provided for you. Tenant pays electric and gas. No smoking or vaping permitted.



Security Deposit is equal to a months rent. $250 additional deposit per pet, if pet is permitted. Breed restrictions for dogs. All pets must be at least 1 year old. Individuals interested in any of our properties will be required to complete and return a rental application with a $40 non-refundable application fee. Credit report will be pulled.



No Dogs Allowed



