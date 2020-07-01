All apartments in Greenfield
Find more places like 219 W Main St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenfield, IN
/
219 W Main St
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

219 W Main St

219 W Main St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenfield
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

219 W Main St, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom, One Bath Apartment in Greenfield - Two bedrooms, one bath, living room, and kitchen. Laundry hook ups are in the bathroom. Newer paint and flooring throughout. Water, sewer, trash, and lawn care are all provided for you. Tenant pays electric and gas. No smoking or vaping permitted.

Security Deposit is equal to a months rent. $250 additional deposit per pet, if pet is permitted. Breed restrictions for dogs. All pets must be at least 1 year old. Individuals interested in any of our properties will be required to complete and return a rental application with a $40 non-refundable application fee. Credit report will be pulled.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5644276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 W Main St have any available units?
219 W Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
Is 219 W Main St currently offering any rent specials?
219 W Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 W Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 W Main St is pet friendly.
Does 219 W Main St offer parking?
No, 219 W Main St does not offer parking.
Does 219 W Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 W Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 W Main St have a pool?
No, 219 W Main St does not have a pool.
Does 219 W Main St have accessible units?
No, 219 W Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 219 W Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 W Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 W Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 W Main St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenfield Village Apartments
1650 Village Dr W
Greenfield, IN 46140
Bluestone Apartments
210 Flagstone Drive
Greenfield, IN 46140

Similar Pages

Greenfield Apartments with ParkingGreenfield Apartments with Pool
Greenfield Cheap PlacesGreenfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Greenfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Lebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis