Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

2018 Bailey Circle

2018 Bailey Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2018 Bailey Circle, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,125 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Sunday, February 23, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 14 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security dep

(RLNE5308012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 Bailey Circle have any available units?
2018 Bailey Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
What amenities does 2018 Bailey Circle have?
Some of 2018 Bailey Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 Bailey Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2018 Bailey Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 Bailey Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2018 Bailey Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenfield.
Does 2018 Bailey Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2018 Bailey Circle offers parking.
Does 2018 Bailey Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2018 Bailey Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 Bailey Circle have a pool?
No, 2018 Bailey Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2018 Bailey Circle have accessible units?
No, 2018 Bailey Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 Bailey Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2018 Bailey Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2018 Bailey Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2018 Bailey Circle has units with air conditioning.

