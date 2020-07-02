1853 Winfield Park Drive

Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1496923
A coveted rental apartment in Greenfield! Your next rental includes:
--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--Central air
--Washer/dryer hookup
--Pet friendly
Bonus: Have peace of mind knowing that this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant hotline, all of your requests will be addresses immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
This property comes in as-is condition.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.