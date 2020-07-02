All apartments in Greenfield
1853 Winfield Park Drive

1853 Winfield Pk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1853 Winfield Pk Drive, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1496923

A coveted rental apartment in Greenfield! Your next rental includes:

--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--Central air
--Washer/dryer hookup
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind knowing that this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant hotline, all of your requests will be addresses immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

This property comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Carpet,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1853 Winfield Park Drive have any available units?
1853 Winfield Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
What amenities does 1853 Winfield Park Drive have?
Some of 1853 Winfield Park Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1853 Winfield Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1853 Winfield Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1853 Winfield Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1853 Winfield Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1853 Winfield Park Drive offer parking?
No, 1853 Winfield Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1853 Winfield Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1853 Winfield Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1853 Winfield Park Drive have a pool?
No, 1853 Winfield Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1853 Winfield Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1853 Winfield Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1853 Winfield Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1853 Winfield Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1853 Winfield Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1853 Winfield Park Drive has units with air conditioning.

