Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:40 PM

1617 Winfield Park Drive

1617 Winfield Park Dr · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1955145
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1617 Winfield Park Dr, Greenfield, IN 46140

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$897

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Come tour this three bed, one and a half bath home today! This unit has 1300 square feet of space, with amenities including a refrigerator, stove, hardwood floors, central air, washer/dryer hookups, and is freshly painted. Minutes away from US-40.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.indy@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Winfield Park Drive have any available units?
1617 Winfield Park Drive has a unit available for $897 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1617 Winfield Park Drive have?
Some of 1617 Winfield Park Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 Winfield Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Winfield Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Winfield Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1617 Winfield Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenfield.
Does 1617 Winfield Park Drive offer parking?
No, 1617 Winfield Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1617 Winfield Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 Winfield Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Winfield Park Drive have a pool?
No, 1617 Winfield Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1617 Winfield Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1617 Winfield Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Winfield Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 Winfield Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 Winfield Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1617 Winfield Park Drive has units with air conditioning.
