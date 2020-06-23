Rent Calculator
Home
/
Greenfield, IN
/
1606 KINGEN DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1606 KINGEN DR
1606 Kingen Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1606 Kingen Drive, Greenfield, IN 46140
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Greenfield - 4 Bedroom - Four bedroom, two story home in Copeland Farms in Greenfield. Electric heat, partial basement (unfinished), appliances provided. Over 2000 square feet in this spacious home.
(RLNE2548800)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1606 KINGEN DR have any available units?
1606 KINGEN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Greenfield, IN
.
Is 1606 KINGEN DR currently offering any rent specials?
1606 KINGEN DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 KINGEN DR pet-friendly?
No, 1606 KINGEN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Greenfield
.
Does 1606 KINGEN DR offer parking?
No, 1606 KINGEN DR does not offer parking.
Does 1606 KINGEN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 KINGEN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 KINGEN DR have a pool?
No, 1606 KINGEN DR does not have a pool.
Does 1606 KINGEN DR have accessible units?
No, 1606 KINGEN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 KINGEN DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1606 KINGEN DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1606 KINGEN DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1606 KINGEN DR has units with air conditioning.
