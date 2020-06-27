All apartments in Greenfield
1513 Apple Street
1513 Apple Street

1513 Apple Street · No Longer Available
Location

1513 Apple Street, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Outstanding location, this stone ranch features a great landscaped lot with large trees, 2 car attached garage with breezeway utility area, 2 car detached. The home has a custom kitchen and bath.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Apple Street have any available units?
1513 Apple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
Is 1513 Apple Street currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Apple Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Apple Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 Apple Street is pet friendly.
Does 1513 Apple Street offer parking?
Yes, 1513 Apple Street offers parking.
Does 1513 Apple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 Apple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Apple Street have a pool?
No, 1513 Apple Street does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Apple Street have accessible units?
No, 1513 Apple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Apple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 Apple Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 Apple Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 Apple Street does not have units with air conditioning.
