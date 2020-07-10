All apartments in Greenfield
1442 Coachlite Drive

1442 Coachlite Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1442 Coachlite Dr, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in Greenfield. This home is move In ready. The family room and bedrooms are very spacious. Large eat in kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Fully equipped kitchen with refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. Full size washer and dryer hookups. Driveway for off street parking. Great location in Greenfield close to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and much more. Schedule your tour today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 Coachlite Drive have any available units?
1442 Coachlite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
What amenities does 1442 Coachlite Drive have?
Some of 1442 Coachlite Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 Coachlite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1442 Coachlite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 Coachlite Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1442 Coachlite Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1442 Coachlite Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1442 Coachlite Drive offers parking.
Does 1442 Coachlite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1442 Coachlite Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 Coachlite Drive have a pool?
No, 1442 Coachlite Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1442 Coachlite Drive have accessible units?
No, 1442 Coachlite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 Coachlite Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1442 Coachlite Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1442 Coachlite Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1442 Coachlite Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

