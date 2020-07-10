1442 Coachlite Drive

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in Greenfield. This home is move In ready. The family room and bedrooms are very spacious. Large eat in kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Fully equipped kitchen with refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. Full size washer and dryer hookups. Driveway for off street parking. Great location in Greenfield close to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and much more. Schedule your tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.