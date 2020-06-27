All apartments in Greenfield
1353 Cypress Drive
1353 Cypress Drive

1353 Cypress Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1353 Cypress Drive, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1353 Cypress Drive have any available units?
1353 Cypress Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
Is 1353 Cypress Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1353 Cypress Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1353 Cypress Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1353 Cypress Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1353 Cypress Drive offer parking?
No, 1353 Cypress Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1353 Cypress Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1353 Cypress Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1353 Cypress Drive have a pool?
No, 1353 Cypress Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1353 Cypress Drive have accessible units?
No, 1353 Cypress Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1353 Cypress Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1353 Cypress Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1353 Cypress Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1353 Cypress Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
