1164 King Maple Drive
Last updated December 12 2019 at 7:36 AM

1164 King Maple Drive

Location

1164 King Maple, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details! This is he home you have been searching for! Featuring 4 Bedrooms and 2 and a half Bathrooms this is a must see. Located in Greenfield IN, this home features newer flooring throughout, ample cabinet space in the kitchen, and a 2 car attached garage!! stop by today!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1164 King Maple Drive have any available units?
1164 King Maple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
Is 1164 King Maple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1164 King Maple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1164 King Maple Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1164 King Maple Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1164 King Maple Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1164 King Maple Drive offers parking.
Does 1164 King Maple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1164 King Maple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1164 King Maple Drive have a pool?
No, 1164 King Maple Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1164 King Maple Drive have accessible units?
No, 1164 King Maple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1164 King Maple Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1164 King Maple Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1164 King Maple Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1164 King Maple Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

