1108 E Second St
1108 E Second St

1108 East 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1108 East 2nd Street, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 bedroom house Greenfield - 2 bedroom home with updated bath and a bonus area. 2 car attached garage

(RLNE5796203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 E Second St have any available units?
1108 E Second St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
Is 1108 E Second St currently offering any rent specials?
1108 E Second St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 E Second St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 E Second St is pet friendly.
Does 1108 E Second St offer parking?
Yes, 1108 E Second St offers parking.
Does 1108 E Second St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 E Second St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 E Second St have a pool?
No, 1108 E Second St does not have a pool.
Does 1108 E Second St have accessible units?
No, 1108 E Second St does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 E Second St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 E Second St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 E Second St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 E Second St does not have units with air conditioning.

