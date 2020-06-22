All apartments in Greenfield
Greenfield, IN
1032 East 3rd Street
1032 East 3rd Street

1032 Third St
Location

1032 Third St, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 30th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,300 sf home is located in Greenfield, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 East 3rd Street have any available units?
1032 East 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
What amenities does 1032 East 3rd Street have?
Some of 1032 East 3rd Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 East 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1032 East 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 East 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1032 East 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1032 East 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1032 East 3rd Street does offer parking.
Does 1032 East 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 East 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 East 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 1032 East 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1032 East 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1032 East 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 East 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 East 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1032 East 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1032 East 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
