1375 Park 33 Blvd 807

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access

Unit 807 Available 08/20/20 *Pet Friendly* 2/2 Apt w/ Spacious Attached Garage - Property Id: 255777



**AVAILABLE 8/20/2020**



Looking for an apartment that checks all the boxes....beautiful....spacious....pet friendly?



LOOK NO FURTHER!



This stunning apartment home has everything you need...



- INCLUDES Comcast Cable AND Internet

- Water, septic, trash removal included -- you only pay electric!

- Full Size Washer/Dryer INCLUDED

- Pantry

- Granite Counter Tops

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Luxury Plank Vinyl Flooring

- Spacious Bedrooms & Walk In Closets

- 24hr fitness center, a large pool, and stunning outdoor space

- A spacious dog park for your furry friend!



Our beautiful apartments are located on 33 in Goshen across from Fidlers Pond. We are a brand new luxury apartment community waiting for amazing people like you to move in! This is apartment is AMAZING. Don't blink or you might miss it!



Call us or stop in today for a tour. Open Monday through Friday from 9 - 6 and Saturdays from 9 - noon!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255777

Property Id 255777



(RLNE5683888)