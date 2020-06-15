All apartments in Goshen
Find more places like 1375 Park 33 Blvd 807.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goshen, IN
/
1375 Park 33 Blvd 807
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1375 Park 33 Blvd 807

1375 Park 33 Blvd · (574) 971-8730
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Goshen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1375 Park 33 Blvd, Goshen, IN 46526

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 807 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Unit 807 Available 08/20/20 *Pet Friendly* 2/2 Apt w/ Spacious Attached Garage - Property Id: 255777

**AVAILABLE 8/20/2020**

Looking for an apartment that checks all the boxes....beautiful....spacious....pet friendly?

LOOK NO FURTHER!

This stunning apartment home has everything you need...

- INCLUDES Comcast Cable AND Internet
- Water, septic, trash removal included -- you only pay electric!
- Full Size Washer/Dryer INCLUDED
- Pantry
- Granite Counter Tops
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Luxury Plank Vinyl Flooring
- Spacious Bedrooms & Walk In Closets
- 24hr fitness center, a large pool, and stunning outdoor space
- A spacious dog park for your furry friend!

Our beautiful apartments are located on 33 in Goshen across from Fidlers Pond. We are a brand new luxury apartment community waiting for amazing people like you to move in! This is apartment is AMAZING. Don't blink or you might miss it!

Call us or stop in today for a tour. Open Monday through Friday from 9 - 6 and Saturdays from 9 - noon!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255777
Property Id 255777

(RLNE5683888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1375 Park 33 Blvd 807 have any available units?
1375 Park 33 Blvd 807 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1375 Park 33 Blvd 807 have?
Some of 1375 Park 33 Blvd 807's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1375 Park 33 Blvd 807 currently offering any rent specials?
1375 Park 33 Blvd 807 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 Park 33 Blvd 807 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1375 Park 33 Blvd 807 is pet friendly.
Does 1375 Park 33 Blvd 807 offer parking?
Yes, 1375 Park 33 Blvd 807 does offer parking.
Does 1375 Park 33 Blvd 807 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1375 Park 33 Blvd 807 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 Park 33 Blvd 807 have a pool?
Yes, 1375 Park 33 Blvd 807 has a pool.
Does 1375 Park 33 Blvd 807 have accessible units?
No, 1375 Park 33 Blvd 807 does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 Park 33 Blvd 807 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1375 Park 33 Blvd 807 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1375 Park 33 Blvd 807 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1375 Park 33 Blvd 807 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1375 Park 33 Blvd 807?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Goshen 2 BedroomsGoshen 3 Bedrooms
Goshen Apartments with ParkingGoshen Dog Friendly Apartments
Goshen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Wayne, INSouth Bend, INKalamazoo, MIMishawaka, IN
Elkhart, INHuntington, INSt. Joseph, MIWarsaw, IN
Wabash, INPlymouth, INPortage, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-South BendHuntington University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort WayneIndiana Institute of Technology
University of Saint Francis-Fort Wayne
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity