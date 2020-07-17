All apartments in Goshen
121 The Willows

121 The Willows · (630) 664-3806
Location

121 The Willows, Goshen, IN 46526

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1153 · Avail. now

$1,153

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Downsize to Beautiful New Home. Only 1 Left - Property Id: 309121

Gorgeous, new energy efficient home at The Willows community in Goshen.

Stimulus Deal on now.

- 3 Bedroom, 2 bath with open floor plan
- Kitchen island, mudroom, master bedroom suite
- Safe Online or Private Tours Available!
- Private tours, online Applications and electronic closings Now Available!

The Willows is a top rated active adult community with friendly neighbors. You'll love The Willows.

Free application on our website.

Financing offered through First Choice MH LLC, a Licensed Mortgage Loan Originator in the State of Michigan. NMLS# 1241272.

Located in Goshen, Indiana, The Willows is near a thriving downtown area with a cultural arts scene, historic architecture and intriguing places to eat and shop. State parks, lakes and streams are also nearby. The Willows is 120 miles from Chicago and 45 miles from Lake Michigan. New, affordable homes are available at 'The Willows' community with everything needed for fun, low maintenance living.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/121-the-willows-goshen-in/309121
Property Id 309121

(RLNE5949600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 The Willows have any available units?
121 The Willows has a unit available for $1,153 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 121 The Willows have?
Some of 121 The Willows's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 The Willows currently offering any rent specials?
121 The Willows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 The Willows pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 The Willows is pet friendly.
Does 121 The Willows offer parking?
No, 121 The Willows does not offer parking.
Does 121 The Willows have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 The Willows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 The Willows have a pool?
No, 121 The Willows does not have a pool.
Does 121 The Willows have accessible units?
No, 121 The Willows does not have accessible units.
Does 121 The Willows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 The Willows has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 The Willows have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 The Willows does not have units with air conditioning.
