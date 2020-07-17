All apartments in Gary
Find more places like 4200 Van Buren St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gary, IN
/
4200 Van Buren St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4200 Van Buren St

4200 Van Buren Street · (219) 472-6855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gary
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $800
See all

Location

4200 Van Buren Street, Gary, IN 46408
Glen Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4200 Van Buren St · Avail. Aug 1

$900

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4200 Van Buren St Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION READY SOON! - This home is under construction and will be brand new!

When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

Want to be the first one to ever use all this new stuff in this beautiful home? If you can plan in advance this opportunity is for you!

Do you need space and room? This home comes complete with 4 bedrooms, basement, and nice open concept layout! There is plenty of room for you and your family.

Want to live hassle free with no maintenance issues? What can possibly break down if everything is new?

Looking to save money on utility bills? With a brand new energy saving hot water heater, brand new furnace, with double pane windows throughout, this should keep your bills to a minimum. This will give you the lowest utility bills you could possibly have.

This home is conveniently located close to everything.

Want to be the first one to ever live in and use all this new stuff?It is ready now. Don't wait another minute to reply to this posting or call 219-472-6855.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5899848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 Van Buren St have any available units?
4200 Van Buren St has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4200 Van Buren St currently offering any rent specials?
4200 Van Buren St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 Van Buren St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4200 Van Buren St is pet friendly.
Does 4200 Van Buren St offer parking?
No, 4200 Van Buren St does not offer parking.
Does 4200 Van Buren St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4200 Van Buren St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 Van Buren St have a pool?
No, 4200 Van Buren St does not have a pool.
Does 4200 Van Buren St have accessible units?
No, 4200 Van Buren St does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 Van Buren St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4200 Van Buren St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4200 Van Buren St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4200 Van Buren St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4200 Van Buren St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gary 2 BedroomsGary 3 Bedrooms
Gary Apartments under $800Gary Apartments with Balconies
Gary Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILOak Park, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILOrland Park, ILHammond, INPark Ridge, ILCalumet City, ILSkokie, ILValparaiso, INOak Lawn, IL
Westmont, ILDolton, ILPortage, INMichigan City, INChicago Heights, ILSchererville, INEvergreen Park, ILMorton Grove, ILHinsdale, ILSouth Holland, ILTinley Park, ILHomewood, IL
Brookfield, ILRiver Forest, ILCicero, ILSauk Village, ILAlsip, ILHazel Crest, ILLowell, INElmwood Park, ILMatteson, ILCountry Club Hills, ILChicago Ridge, ILLemont, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity