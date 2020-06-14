All apartments in Gary
3987 Tyler St
3987 Tyler St

3987 Tyler Street · No Longer Available
Location

3987 Tyler Street, Gary, IN 46408
Glen Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3987 Tyler St Available 06/15/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

Want to be the first one to ever use all this new stuff in this beautiful home? If you can plan in advance this opportunity is for you!

This is a Huge beautiful 4 bedroom 1 bath home. And when we say huge we mean huge! From the living room, kitchen, bedrooms, and basement there is a ton of room. So if you need a large home this is it!

Want to live hassle free with no maintenance issues? What can possibly break down if everything is new?

Looking to save money on utility bills? With a brand new energy saving hot water heater, brand new furnace, with double pane windows throughout, this should keep your bills to a minimum. This will give you the lowest utility bills you could possibly have.

This home is conveniently located close to everything.

Want to be the first one to ever live in and use all this new stuff? Don't wait another minute to reply to this posting or call 219-472-6855.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5702762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3987 Tyler St have any available units?
3987 Tyler St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gary, IN.
Is 3987 Tyler St currently offering any rent specials?
3987 Tyler St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3987 Tyler St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3987 Tyler St is pet friendly.
Does 3987 Tyler St offer parking?
No, 3987 Tyler St does not offer parking.
Does 3987 Tyler St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3987 Tyler St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3987 Tyler St have a pool?
No, 3987 Tyler St does not have a pool.
Does 3987 Tyler St have accessible units?
No, 3987 Tyler St does not have accessible units.
Does 3987 Tyler St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3987 Tyler St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3987 Tyler St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3987 Tyler St does not have units with air conditioning.
