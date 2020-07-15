All apartments in Gary
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

2908 Central Drive

2908 Central Drive · (219) 472-6855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2908 Central Drive, Gary, IN 46407
Pulaski

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2908 Central Drive · Avail. Aug 4

$775

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2908 Central Drive Available 08/04/20 RECENTLY REMODELED HOME_CONVENIENT LOCATION! - This home was gutted and rebuilt as a brand new home!

When we say new we mean everything was new! This includes electrical, plumbing, roof, furnace, hot water heater, dual pane windows, fixtures, toilets, sinks, cabinets, counter tops, flooring, paint, etc etc. When we say everything we mean everything!

When 100% complete will be a thing of beauty! How often do you get the opportunity to be the very first person to live in a brand new home?

The outside is terrific as well with brand new siding and a large enclosed back yard! Plenty of room for your own enjoyment or entertaining friends or family.

Looking to save money on utility bills? With a brand new energy saving hot water heater, brand new furnace, and brand new double pane windows throughout this should keep your bills to the bare minimum. Stop throwing money away on utilities when you don't have to!

By they way, ever get sick and tired of things breaking down? What can break down or not work if it is brand new? Live in peace and be maintenance free!

This home is also conveniently located on the east side with easy access to expressway.

Want to be the first one to ever live in and use all this new stuff? Than don't wait another minute to reply to this posting or call 219-472-6855.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4414125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 Central Drive have any available units?
2908 Central Drive has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2908 Central Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2908 Central Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 Central Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2908 Central Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2908 Central Drive offer parking?
No, 2908 Central Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2908 Central Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2908 Central Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 Central Drive have a pool?
No, 2908 Central Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2908 Central Drive have accessible units?
No, 2908 Central Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 Central Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2908 Central Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2908 Central Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2908 Central Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
