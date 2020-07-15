Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2754 Central Drive Available 08/03/20 RECENTLY REMODELED HOME! - YOUR NEW HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY GUTTED ABD REBUILT A YEAR AGO!



Everything has been redone and in newer condition. This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, etc etc.



This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a great floor plan. Comes complete with nice kitchen and also an attached garage!



Out back is a very large nice backyard!



Want to live hassle free with no maintenance issues? What can possibly break down if everything is new?



Looking to save money on utility bills? With a newer energy saving hot water heater, furnace, and double pane windows throughout, this should keep your bills to a minimum. This will give you the lowest utility bills you could possibly have.



This home is conveniently located close to everything.



Ready to make this your family’s next home then don’t wait another minute to reply to this posting or call 219-472-6855.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5112336)