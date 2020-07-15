All apartments in Gary
Find more places like 2754 Central Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gary, IN
/
2754 Central Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

2754 Central Drive

2754 Central Drive · (219) 472-6855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gary
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $800
See all

Location

2754 Central Drive, Gary, IN 46407
Pulaski

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2754 Central Drive · Avail. Aug 3

$775

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2754 Central Drive Available 08/03/20 RECENTLY REMODELED HOME! - YOUR NEW HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY GUTTED ABD REBUILT A YEAR AGO!

Everything has been redone and in newer condition. This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, etc etc.

This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a great floor plan. Comes complete with nice kitchen and also an attached garage!

Out back is a very large nice backyard!

Want to live hassle free with no maintenance issues? What can possibly break down if everything is new?

Looking to save money on utility bills? With a newer energy saving hot water heater, furnace, and double pane windows throughout, this should keep your bills to a minimum. This will give you the lowest utility bills you could possibly have.

This home is conveniently located close to everything.

Ready to make this your family’s next home then don’t wait another minute to reply to this posting or call 219-472-6855.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5112336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2754 Central Drive have any available units?
2754 Central Drive has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2754 Central Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2754 Central Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2754 Central Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2754 Central Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2754 Central Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2754 Central Drive offers parking.
Does 2754 Central Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2754 Central Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2754 Central Drive have a pool?
No, 2754 Central Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2754 Central Drive have accessible units?
No, 2754 Central Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2754 Central Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2754 Central Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2754 Central Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2754 Central Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2754 Central Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gary 2 BedroomsGary 3 Bedrooms
Gary Apartments under $800Gary Apartments with Balconies
Gary Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILOak Park, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILOrland Park, ILHammond, INPark Ridge, ILCalumet City, ILSkokie, ILValparaiso, INOak Lawn, IL
Westmont, ILDolton, ILPortage, INMichigan City, INChicago Heights, ILSchererville, INEvergreen Park, ILMorton Grove, ILHinsdale, ILSouth Holland, ILTinley Park, ILHomewood, IL
Brookfield, ILRiver Forest, ILCicero, ILSauk Village, ILAlsip, ILHazel Crest, ILLowell, INElmwood Park, ILMatteson, ILCountry Club Hills, ILChicago Ridge, ILLemont, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity