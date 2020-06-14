19 Apartments for rent in Franklin, IN with gym
1 of 8
1 of 9
1 of 33
1 of 35
1 of 32
1 of 24
1 of 16
1 of 30
1 of 16
1 of 23
1 of 30
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 27
1 of 9
1 of 21
1 of 6
1 of 15
1 of 12
Benjamin Franklin fans get ready to rent in a town named after the man himself. We've got all the info you could possibly need for renting and living in this little city in the heart of Indiana, so read on and enjoy.
If you're the kind of person loves renting in a walkable city, then you are in luck. With plenty of connecting creek-side greenways and parks, as well as a quaint walker-friendly downtown, your feet can take you anywhere your heart desires and your surroundings will never fall short of beautiful. In downtown, you will find plenty of shops, eats, and entertainment among the historic buildings, including the Artcraft Theatre, a community center for film, art, and special events.
The cost of housing in Franklin ranges from cheap apartments to costly luxury townhomes. Cheap apartments are becoming harder to come by, with rentals that cost less are in high demand and low supply. However, there are some beautiful townhomes and nice, big apartments to choose from, there are also some charming 2-story townhomes with huge loft-style layouts that feature hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, grand rooms, and attached garages.
While in-unit amenities often include convenient and tempting extras, such as a yard, washer and dryer hookups, garage, and a porch, community amenities usually feature just the most basic of amenities, such as parking. However, one of the more affordable apartment communities in town, the Traditions on Eastview Drive, does include a swimming pool, gym, and laundry facilities, plus some great lake views!
Looking for a pet-friendly apartment rental? Well, that may be a tough one. Though you can surely find a cat friendly apartment, dog friendly apartments are much harder to come by. For all you dog owners out there, a little legwork may be in order. Look for smaller apartment buildings, duplexes, and rental homes in the local classifieds to find a dog-friendly landlord.
Franklin is a sweet city, so we'll keep this guide sweet and simple... and short. Have fun and best of luck on the home hunt!
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Franklin renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.