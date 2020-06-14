Apartment List
19 Apartments for rent in Franklin, IN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Franklin renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
916 HARBON DR
916 Harbon Drive, Franklin, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
3004 sqft
3 BR with Loft in Franklin IN - Spacious 3 BR, 2 story home in Heritage in Johnson County that features a separate living room, family room and formal dining room PLUS a bonus loft area that could be office, game room or exercise room.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin
Last updated June 14 at 12:39am
16 Units Available
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$955
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
Utilities included in rent. Apartments and townhouses available. All units include lots of closet space and in-unit laundry hookups. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym and pool. Adjacent to Woodman Park and near schools.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Hartshire Lakes Apartments
3170 Hartshire South Dr, Bargersville, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1165 sqft
Comfort and charm await at lovely Hartshire Lakes, located in Bargersville, IN! Join our community and enjoy a range of awesome features and amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
9 Units Available
Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$784
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property includes deluxe features like gym, pool, tanning beds and fishing ponds. On-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Property is conveniently located close to I-65 and within walking distance of retail stores and restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
11 Units Available
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$820
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
981 sqft
The apartments at St. Andrews in Greenwood, Indiana are minutes away from Greenwood Park Mall and seconds away from I-65. Choose from exciting 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Our apartment homes are perfectly suited for your lifestyle.
Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
4 Units Available
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$649
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
1009 sqft
Welcome home to Courts of Valle Vista Apartments, where your dreams of exceptional community living come true. Located in Greenwood, we are two minutes off I-65 via the Main Street exit and less than five minutes from I-465.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1278 sqft
Nestled in 27 acres near I-65 and 20 minutes from Downtown Indianapolis. Amenities include a fitness center, cyber cafe, playground, and pool. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and new appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Perry
11 Units Available
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$692
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$702
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
913 sqft
Situated in the suburban south side of Indianapolis, South & Madison offers spacious apartments and townhomes in a premier location.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
21 Units Available
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$925
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1436 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
22 Units Available
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$881
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1320 sqft
Community has classic brick architecture, manicured grounds, and laundry facilities. Units include oversized windows, vast living areas, and designer finishes. Located close to grocery stores and shopping options.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1206 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Devonshire Apartments in Greenwood, IN is currently leasing 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments on Indianapolis' south side.
Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
South Franklin
22 Units Available
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eight minutes from downtown-Indianapolis, the Keeneland Crest Apartments offer high-end amenities in a comfortable community. Enjoy remodeled units with ample storage and outdoor living-space, as well as a pool, sundeck, cyber cafe, parking, and car-wash.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Edgewood
2 Units Available
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live life at the next level at Southport Crossing Apartments and Townhomes in Indianapolis IN.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
I65-South Emerson
15 Units Available
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$881
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,206
1346 sqft
Just off of I-65 with numerous shopping and dining venues nearby. Pet-friendly apartments include private balcony or patio, in-unit laundry hookup and carpet. Residents have access to gym, pool and garage.
Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
33 Units Available
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1195 sqft
Pool, gym, tanning beds and tech center are all on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are carpeted with walk-in closets. Close to I-65 and I-465 and minutes from shopping and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
South Perry
3 Units Available
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Autumn Chase apartment homes in Southport, Indiana are located a quick 11 miles south of downtown Indianapolis.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
32 Units Available
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$710
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$847
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1452 sqft
Ideally located within minutes of I-69 as well as the Greenwood Park Mall and Greendale Center. Residents have access to top features like a clubhouse, pool and gym. One- and two bedroom units available.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
48 North Emerson Avenue
48 North Emerson Avenue, Greenwood, IN
Studio
$2,850
Former Fairway Mortgage Suite NOW AVAILABLE! Come Join Re/Max, Chicago Title, State Farm, and more! Located Just across from Greenwood's Sam's Club, less than 3 minutes from I-65.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
I65-South Emerson
1 Unit Available
6231 Amber Creek Lane
6231 Amber Creek Lane, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1500 sq foot condo for rent in Amberley Crossing. Conveniently located by Southport & I65. Community has pool, 24 hour fitness center, and clubhouse. No garage, but condo does own a designated parking spot numbered for convenience.
City Guide for Franklin, IN

Benjamin Franklin fans get ready to rent in a town named after the man himself. We've got all the info you could possibly need for renting and living in this little city in the heart of Indiana, so read on and enjoy.

If you're the kind of person loves renting in a walkable city, then you are in luck. With plenty of connecting creek-side greenways and parks, as well as a quaint walker-friendly downtown, your feet can take you anywhere your heart desires and your surroundings will never fall short of beautiful. In downtown, you will find plenty of shops, eats, and entertainment among the historic buildings, including the Artcraft Theatre, a community center for film, art, and special events.

The cost of housing in Franklin ranges from cheap apartments to costly luxury townhomes. Cheap apartments are becoming harder to come by, with rentals that cost less are in high demand and low supply. However, there are some beautiful townhomes and nice, big apartments to choose from, there are also some charming 2-story townhomes with huge loft-style layouts that feature hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, grand rooms, and attached garages.

While in-unit amenities often include convenient and tempting extras, such as a yard, washer and dryer hookups, garage, and a porch, community amenities usually feature just the most basic of amenities, such as parking. However, one of the more affordable apartment communities in town, the Traditions on Eastview Drive, does include a swimming pool, gym, and laundry facilities, plus some great lake views!

Looking for a pet-friendly apartment rental? Well, that may be a tough one. Though you can surely find a cat friendly apartment, dog friendly apartments are much harder to come by. For all you dog owners out there, a little legwork may be in order. Look for smaller apartment buildings, duplexes, and rental homes in the local classifieds to find a dog-friendly landlord.

Franklin is a sweet city, so we'll keep this guide sweet and simple... and short. Have fun and best of luck on the home hunt!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Franklin, IN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Franklin renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

