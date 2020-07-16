Rent Calculator
2644 BRANIGIN CREEK Boulevard
Last updated July 16 2020
2644 BRANIGIN CREEK Boulevard
2644 Branigan Creek Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
2644 Branigan Creek Boulevard, Franklin, IN 46131
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1225 Sq. Ft. updated 3Bed, 2Bath, new paint and carpet. All kitchen appliances included.
Minimum 2 year lease- NO PETS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2644 BRANIGIN CREEK Boulevard have any available units?
2644 BRANIGIN CREEK Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Franklin, IN
.
What amenities does 2644 BRANIGIN CREEK Boulevard have?
Some of 2644 BRANIGIN CREEK Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2644 BRANIGIN CREEK Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2644 BRANIGIN CREEK Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2644 BRANIGIN CREEK Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2644 BRANIGIN CREEK Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Franklin
.
Does 2644 BRANIGIN CREEK Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2644 BRANIGIN CREEK Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2644 BRANIGIN CREEK Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2644 BRANIGIN CREEK Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2644 BRANIGIN CREEK Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2644 BRANIGIN CREEK Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2644 BRANIGIN CREEK Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2644 BRANIGIN CREEK Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2644 BRANIGIN CREEK Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2644 BRANIGIN CREEK Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 2644 BRANIGIN CREEK Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2644 BRANIGIN CREEK Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
