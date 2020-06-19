2177 Galaxy Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Come tour this two bed, one and a half bath home today! This unit has 1396 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, central air, ceiling fans, is freshly painted and has washer/dryer hookups. With access to an attached garage. Minutes away from US-31. Pet friendly.



Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.



BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.indy@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.



This property comes in as-is condition. This property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.