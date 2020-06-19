All apartments in Franklin
2177 Galaxy Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 12:56 AM

2177 Galaxy Drive

2177 Galaxy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2177 Galaxy Drive, Franklin, IN 46131

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Come tour this two bed, one and a half bath home today! This unit has 1396 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, central air, ceiling fans, is freshly painted and has washer/dryer hookups. With access to an attached garage. Minutes away from US-31. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.indy@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. This property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2177 Galaxy Drive have any available units?
2177 Galaxy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin, IN.
What amenities does 2177 Galaxy Drive have?
Some of 2177 Galaxy Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2177 Galaxy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2177 Galaxy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2177 Galaxy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2177 Galaxy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2177 Galaxy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2177 Galaxy Drive does offer parking.
Does 2177 Galaxy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2177 Galaxy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2177 Galaxy Drive have a pool?
No, 2177 Galaxy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2177 Galaxy Drive have accessible units?
No, 2177 Galaxy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2177 Galaxy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2177 Galaxy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2177 Galaxy Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2177 Galaxy Drive has units with air conditioning.
