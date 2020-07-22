All apartments in Franklin
1184 N Aberdeen Drive

1184 North Aberdeen Drive · (844) 874-2669
Location

1184 North Aberdeen Drive, Franklin, IN 46131

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1184 N Aberdeen Drive Franklin IN · Avail. now

$1,475

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1684 sqft

Amenities

LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,684 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Leas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1184 N Aberdeen Drive have any available units?
1184 N Aberdeen Drive has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1184 N Aberdeen Drive have?
Some of 1184 N Aberdeen Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1184 N Aberdeen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1184 N Aberdeen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1184 N Aberdeen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1184 N Aberdeen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin.
Does 1184 N Aberdeen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1184 N Aberdeen Drive offers parking.
Does 1184 N Aberdeen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1184 N Aberdeen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1184 N Aberdeen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1184 N Aberdeen Drive has a pool.
Does 1184 N Aberdeen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1184 N Aberdeen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1184 N Aberdeen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1184 N Aberdeen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1184 N Aberdeen Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1184 N Aberdeen Drive has units with air conditioning.
