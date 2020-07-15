1073 Fairlane Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

2 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch style duplex in Franklin Indiana! - This spacious ranch style home is conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood just off US-31 and only minutes from local shops, restaurants, quality schools, and major employers. With 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, ample storage, and an attached garage, this home is perfect for any family! Residents are responsible for all utilities. This home will be move in ready July 1st!



Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older.

We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.

We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.



Monthly rent $950

Security Deposit: $950 Required Upon Application Approval



Additional Deposit and fees for pets. **non-refundable

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds



The house is being renovated with brand new flooring! New pictures will be uploaded as they become available!



