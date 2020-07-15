All apartments in Franklin
Find more places like 1073 Fairlane Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franklin, IN
/
1073 Fairlane Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

1073 Fairlane Court

1073 Fairlane Court · (317) 268-8331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Franklin
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1073 Fairlane Court, Franklin, IN 46131

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1073 Fairlane Court · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch style duplex in Franklin Indiana! - This spacious ranch style home is conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood just off US-31 and only minutes from local shops, restaurants, quality schools, and major employers. With 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, ample storage, and an attached garage, this home is perfect for any family! Residents are responsible for all utilities. This home will be move in ready July 1st!

Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older.
We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.
We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.

Monthly rent $950
Security Deposit: $950 Required Upon Application Approval

Additional Deposit and fees for pets. **non-refundable
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds

The house is being renovated with brand new flooring! New pictures will be uploaded as they become available!

(RLNE5867692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1073 Fairlane Court have any available units?
1073 Fairlane Court has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1073 Fairlane Court currently offering any rent specials?
1073 Fairlane Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1073 Fairlane Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1073 Fairlane Court is pet friendly.
Does 1073 Fairlane Court offer parking?
Yes, 1073 Fairlane Court offers parking.
Does 1073 Fairlane Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1073 Fairlane Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1073 Fairlane Court have a pool?
No, 1073 Fairlane Court does not have a pool.
Does 1073 Fairlane Court have accessible units?
No, 1073 Fairlane Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1073 Fairlane Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1073 Fairlane Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1073 Fairlane Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1073 Fairlane Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1073 Fairlane Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Franklin 2 BedroomsFranklin Apartments with Balconies
Franklin Apartments with GaragesFranklin Cheap Places
Franklin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, IN
Lawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, IN
Anderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INNew Castle, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity