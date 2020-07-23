Apartment List
/
IN
/
fortville
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

12 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fortville, IN

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Fortville offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you mor... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Stonecrest
601 Madison St, Fortville, IN
1 Bedroom
$593
594 sqft
Enjoy small town living with big city convenience. Residents are our #1 priority, offering them friendly, courteous service from both our leasing and maintenance staff.
Results within 10 miles of Fortville
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:35 AM
$
18 Units Available
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$955
880 sqft
Fashionable apartments with granite counters, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Onsite amenities include a pool, cafe and garage. Pet friendly. Located just 20 miles north of Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
67 Units Available
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,159
782 sqft
The Mark at Fishers District is a high-end, residential community featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Fishers, IN.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$662
640 sqft
Two-bedroom and studio apartments available. Gas included in rent. Units include walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. On-site amenities include pool, off-street parking and easy online payments. Located close to I-70 and I-465.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$826
719 sqft
Stylish units with a fireplace, hardwood flooring and private balconies or patios. Enjoy a pool table, gym and 24-hour laundry on site. Head to nearby Fort Harrison State Park for a nature getaway.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
16 Units Available
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
853 sqft
Sophisticated accommodations meet elegant amenities. Recently renovated, smoke-free units boast fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Clubhouse, coffee bar and concierge on site. Several shopping options at nearby Geist Center.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 23 at 06:32 AM
17 Units Available
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
822 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and SR 37. Each home includes a private patio or balcony, maple cabinets and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, yoga studio and bocce ball courts. Lots of upgraded finishes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
17 Units Available
Bluestone Apartments
210 Flagstone Drive, Greenfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$959
931 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources It’s love at first sight as you enter Bluestone and enjoy the newest and best apartment homes and townhomes in Greenfield.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:34 AM
10 Units Available
Autumn Breeze
14901 Beauty Berry Ln, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$915
763 sqft
Modern apartment homes with a fireplace, private patio/balcony, and extra storage. Community amenities include a game room, pool and 24-hour gym. Just a stone's throw from Hamilton Town Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$992
738 sqft
Great neighborhood, right off of 116th Street and less than 30 miles from downtown Indianapolis. 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Residents have full use of clubhouse, pool and gym.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5624 Wynridge Ct
5624 Wynridge Court, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
We Are NOT Alpine Leasing. Sorry, not able to accept Section 8. BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED PRIVATE ROOMS IN *SHARED* FURNISHED HOUSE *WITH ROOMMATES*. PERFECT FOR TEMPORARY LOCAL ASSIGNMENTS OR TRAVELING HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS. CALL/TEXT 317.344.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
316 N Harrison St
316 N Harrison St, Greenfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$795
560 sqft
316 N Harrison st. Nicely remodeled one bedroom and one bath home. New carpet and fresh paint. Has stove and frig. Laundry area on main level. The side yard will ONLY be 30 feet to the north of property--not the whole yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Fortville, IN

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Fortville offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Fortville, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, IN
Speedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INPendleton, INCumberland, INBeech Grove, INYorktown, INTipton, IN
Franklin, INNew Castle, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INLebanon, INMarion, INPittsboro, INGreensburg, INDanville, INConnersville, INMartinsville, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis