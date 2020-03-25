740 Laurel Lane

Amenities

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home is a must see!! Everything is on one floor!! It has a beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space, the kitchen is so spacious and has a separate dining area with a ceiling fan, the bedrooms are spacious, it has a a beautiful decorative fireplace accent, and a large attached deck off the back. DON'T DELAY!!! THIS IS A NEW LISTING AND WON'T LAST LONG!!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home. All Conrex homes are move in ready and come As-Is.



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

