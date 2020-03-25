All apartments in Fortville
740 Laurel Lane
Last updated March 25 2020 at 1:25 PM

740 Laurel Lane

740 Laurel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

740 Laurel Lane, Fortville, IN 46040

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home is a must see!! Everything is on one floor!! It has a beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space, the kitchen is so spacious and has a separate dining area with a ceiling fan, the bedrooms are spacious, it has a a beautiful decorative fireplace accent, and a large attached deck off the back. DON'T DELAY!!! THIS IS A NEW LISTING AND WON'T LAST LONG!!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home. All Conrex homes are move in ready and come As-Is.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Laurel Lane have any available units?
740 Laurel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fortville, IN.
What amenities does 740 Laurel Lane have?
Some of 740 Laurel Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 Laurel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
740 Laurel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Laurel Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 740 Laurel Lane is pet friendly.
Does 740 Laurel Lane offer parking?
No, 740 Laurel Lane does not offer parking.
Does 740 Laurel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 Laurel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Laurel Lane have a pool?
No, 740 Laurel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 740 Laurel Lane have accessible units?
No, 740 Laurel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Laurel Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 740 Laurel Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 740 Laurel Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 740 Laurel Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

