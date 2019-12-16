Rent Calculator
Last updated December 16 2019 at 6:05 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
413 Monroe Street
413 Monroe Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
413 Monroe Street, Fortville, IN 46040
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
413 Monroe St.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 413 Monroe Street have any available units?
413 Monroe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fortville, IN
.
Is 413 Monroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
413 Monroe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Monroe Street pet-friendly?
No, 413 Monroe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fortville
.
Does 413 Monroe Street offer parking?
No, 413 Monroe Street does not offer parking.
Does 413 Monroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Monroe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Monroe Street have a pool?
No, 413 Monroe Street does not have a pool.
Does 413 Monroe Street have accessible units?
No, 413 Monroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Monroe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Monroe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Monroe Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 Monroe Street does not have units with air conditioning.
