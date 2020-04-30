All apartments in Fortville
Fortville, IN
325 East NEW YORK Street
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:11 PM

325 East NEW YORK Street

325 East New York Street · No Longer Available
Location

325 East New York Street, Fortville, IN 46040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3BR Ranch in Timber Ridge in popular Mt Vernon Schools! Great lot with very open fenced in backyard with shed. Vaulted ceilings in family room and cozy fireplace. Home has stainless steel appliances! Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. Laundry room with washer/dryer 25mo. Pets with approval 25/mo per pet plus addt'l 300 security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 East NEW YORK Street have any available units?
325 East NEW YORK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fortville, IN.
What amenities does 325 East NEW YORK Street have?
Some of 325 East NEW YORK Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 East NEW YORK Street currently offering any rent specials?
325 East NEW YORK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 East NEW YORK Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 East NEW YORK Street is pet friendly.
Does 325 East NEW YORK Street offer parking?
Yes, 325 East NEW YORK Street offers parking.
Does 325 East NEW YORK Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 East NEW YORK Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 East NEW YORK Street have a pool?
No, 325 East NEW YORK Street does not have a pool.
Does 325 East NEW YORK Street have accessible units?
No, 325 East NEW YORK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 325 East NEW YORK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 East NEW YORK Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 East NEW YORK Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 East NEW YORK Street does not have units with air conditioning.

