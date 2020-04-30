325 East NEW YORK Street

3BR Ranch in Timber Ridge in popular Mt Vernon Schools! Great lot with very open fenced in backyard with shed. Vaulted ceilings in family room and cozy fireplace. Home has stainless steel appliances! Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. Laundry room with washer/dryer 25mo. Pets with approval 25/mo per pet plus addt'l 300 security deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.
