325 East NEW YORK Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3BR Ranch in Timber Ridge in popular Mt Vernon Schools! Great lot with very open fenced in backyard with shed. Vaulted ceilings in family room and cozy fireplace. Home has stainless steel appliances! Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. Laundry room with washer/dryer 25mo. Pets with approval 25/mo per pet plus addt'l 300 security deposit.