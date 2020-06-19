All apartments in Fortville
Last updated June 19 2020 at 5:48 PM

325 East Delaware Street

325 East Delaware Street · (317) 795-0177
Location

325 East Delaware Street, Fortville, IN 46040

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1468 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 East Delaware Street have any available units?
325 East Delaware Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 325 East Delaware Street currently offering any rent specials?
325 East Delaware Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 East Delaware Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 East Delaware Street is pet friendly.
Does 325 East Delaware Street offer parking?
No, 325 East Delaware Street does not offer parking.
Does 325 East Delaware Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 East Delaware Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 East Delaware Street have a pool?
No, 325 East Delaware Street does not have a pool.
Does 325 East Delaware Street have accessible units?
No, 325 East Delaware Street does not have accessible units.
Does 325 East Delaware Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 East Delaware Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 East Delaware Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 East Delaware Street does not have units with air conditioning.
