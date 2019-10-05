Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fortville
Find more places like 1303 West Limestone Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fortville, IN
/
1303 West Limestone Way
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:09 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1303 West Limestone Way
1303 W Limestone Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1303 W Limestone Way, Fortville, IN 46040
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nearly NEW home in popular Wyndstone. All the room you need and more. Two car garage on a large corner lot. Convenient location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1303 West Limestone Way have any available units?
1303 West Limestone Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fortville, IN
.
What amenities does 1303 West Limestone Way have?
Some of 1303 West Limestone Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1303 West Limestone Way currently offering any rent specials?
1303 West Limestone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 West Limestone Way pet-friendly?
No, 1303 West Limestone Way is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fortville
.
Does 1303 West Limestone Way offer parking?
Yes, 1303 West Limestone Way offers parking.
Does 1303 West Limestone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 West Limestone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 West Limestone Way have a pool?
No, 1303 West Limestone Way does not have a pool.
Does 1303 West Limestone Way have accessible units?
No, 1303 West Limestone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 West Limestone Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1303 West Limestone Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 West Limestone Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1303 West Limestone Way does not have units with air conditioning.
