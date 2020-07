Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool internet access sauna cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly online portal pool table

Take a Virtual Tour Now!



In the heart of downtown just blocks from our Three Rivers namesake, centuries-old landmarks, swanky shops, distinctive dining and natural wonders converge right outside your door.



Take a stroll through Promenade Park or grab a snack at the Three Rivers resident market. Exercise in one of two convenient fitness centers, or enjoy free Wi-Fi in one of the newly renovated tower lounges. Wiggle your toes in the pool or enjoy a stroll with your favorite furry friend.



The Three Rivers address has a legacy all its own, a summit of luxury, urban convenience and unparalleled views of the city and waterways that made us famous. Live the Legacy.