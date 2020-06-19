Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments guest parking internet access online portal

Your new home is waiting for you at Chapel Oaks Apartments. Our 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Wayne offer the flexibility and freedom to create your perfect space. Whether you’re looking for your family, you and your roommate, or just for yourself, you’ll find what you’re looking for at Chapel Oaks.