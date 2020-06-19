Chapel Oaks Apartments.

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 first adult, $15 per additional adult
Deposit: 1B: $300, 2B: $400, 3B: $500, 4B: $600
Move-in Fees: $25 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets
fee: $150 for 1 pet, $200 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $25 per single cat per month; $30 per single dog per month; $50 per month for two animals
restrictions: breed restrictions apply; call for details.
Parking Details: Open lot.