Home
/
Fort Wayne, IN
/
Chapel Oaks Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:01 AM

Chapel Oaks Apartments

859 Buchanan St · (260) 786-9284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

859 Buchanan St, Fort Wayne, IN 46803
Chapel Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 29-923 · Avail. now

$630

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

Unit 38-950 · Avail. now

$630

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

Unit 12-2007 · Avail. now

$655

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 39-920 · Avail. now

$690

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit 23-853 · Avail. now

$690

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit 24-833 · Avail. now

$690

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1035 sqft

See 1+ more

4 Bedrooms

Unit 01-712 · Avail. now

$750

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1182 sqft

Unit 19-858 · Avail. now

$750

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1182 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chapel Oaks Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
Your new home is waiting for you at Chapel Oaks Apartments. Our 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Wayne offer the flexibility and freedom to create your perfect space. Whether you’re looking for your family, you and your roommate, or just for yourself, you’ll find what you’re looking for at Chapel Oaks.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 first adult, $15 per additional adult
Deposit: 1B: $300, 2B: $400, 3B: $500, 4B: $600
Move-in Fees: $25 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets
fee: $150 for 1 pet, $200 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $25 per single cat per month; $30 per single dog per month; $50 per month for two animals
restrictions: breed restrictions apply; call for details.
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Chapel Oaks Apartments have any available units?
Chapel Oaks Apartments has 12 units available starting at $630 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
What amenities does Chapel Oaks Apartments have?
Some of Chapel Oaks Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chapel Oaks Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Chapel Oaks Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chapel Oaks Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Chapel Oaks Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Chapel Oaks Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Chapel Oaks Apartments offers parking.
Does Chapel Oaks Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chapel Oaks Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chapel Oaks Apartments have a pool?
No, Chapel Oaks Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Chapel Oaks Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Chapel Oaks Apartments has accessible units.
Does Chapel Oaks Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chapel Oaks Apartments has units with dishwashers.

