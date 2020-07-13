Cambridge Square Fort Wayne

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse dog park internet access

Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community located in Fort Wayne, Indiana offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes .Garden style one bedroom apartment homes are also available. At Cambridge Square you will find well-maintained and pet-friendly apartment homes, beautifully landscaped grounds, and professional on-site leasing and maintenance service teams.



Cambridge Square offers several community amenities including a community center, multiple playgrounds, a bark park and grilling stations. The apartment homes feature complimentary gas and water utilities, large living and dining spaces, and a balcony or fenced patio.









Tax Credit Income Limits

1 person = $27,600

2 person = $31,500

3 person = $35,460

4 person = $39,360

5 person = $42,540

6 person = $45,660

7 person = $48,840