Fort Wayne, IN
Cambridge Square Fort Wayne
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

Cambridge Square Fort Wayne

7600 Cold Springs Blvd · (260) 888-3630
Rent Special
No Availability – Waiting List – 6+ Months
Location

7600 Cold Springs Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bed 1 Bath Accessible Apartment-1

$700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment-1

$700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment-1

$825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 923 sqft

2 Bed 1 Bath Accessible Apartment-1

$825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 926 sqft

2 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhome-1

$850

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 994 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhome-1

$970

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
dog park
internet access
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community located in Fort Wayne, Indiana offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes .Garden style one bedroom apartment homes are also available. At Cambridge Square you will find well-maintained and pet-friendly apartment homes, beautifully landscaped grounds, and professional on-site leasing and maintenance service teams.

Cambridge Square offers several community amenities including a community center, multiple playgrounds, a bark park and grilling stations. The apartment homes feature complimentary gas and water utilities, large living and dining spaces, and a balcony or fenced patio.




Tax Credit Income Limits
1 person = $27,600
2 person = $31,500
3 person = $35,460
4 person = $39,360
5 person = $42,540
6 person = $45,660
7 person = $48,840

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 1.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per person
Deposit: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 1 pet or $300 for 2 pets
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cambridge Square Fort Wayne have any available units?
Cambridge Square Fort Wayne offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $700, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $825, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $970. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
What amenities does Cambridge Square Fort Wayne have?
Some of Cambridge Square Fort Wayne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cambridge Square Fort Wayne currently offering any rent specials?
Cambridge Square Fort Wayne is offering the following rent specials: No Availability – Waiting List – 6+ Months
Is Cambridge Square Fort Wayne pet-friendly?
Yes, Cambridge Square Fort Wayne is pet friendly.
Does Cambridge Square Fort Wayne offer parking?
Yes, Cambridge Square Fort Wayne offers parking.
Does Cambridge Square Fort Wayne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cambridge Square Fort Wayne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cambridge Square Fort Wayne have a pool?
No, Cambridge Square Fort Wayne does not have a pool.
Does Cambridge Square Fort Wayne have accessible units?
No, Cambridge Square Fort Wayne does not have accessible units.
Does Cambridge Square Fort Wayne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cambridge Square Fort Wayne has units with dishwashers.
