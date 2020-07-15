Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool gym pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard internet access media room trash valet volleyball court

Nestled in Northwest Fort Wayne, Avalon at Northbrook offers a unique blend of the elegance and serenity found in a setting with the modern conveniences of a fine custom home. Located at the corner of Lima and DuPont Roads, Avalon is moments from downtown I-69, and Fort Wayne’s finest shopping, recreational and dining establishments. Avalon at Northbrook provides beautiful and distinctive one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Each unique floor plan has been thoughtfully designed to blend technological necessities with classic lifestyle choices. The elegance of yesterday and the promise of tomorrow strike a beautiful balance at Avalon.