All apartments in Fort Wayne
Find more places like Avalon at Northbrook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Wayne, IN
/
Avalon at Northbrook
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Avalon at Northbrook

10230 Avalon Way · (815) 673-7401
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Wayne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10230 Avalon Way, Fort Wayne, IN 46825

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 BEDROOM STANDARD-1

$757

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

1 BEDROOM W/DEN-1

$854

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME-1

$1,032

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1020 sqft

2 BEDROOM/2 BATH-1

$849

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 876 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 BEDROOM/2 BATH-1

$1,138

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon at Northbrook.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
internet access
media room
trash valet
volleyball court
Nestled in Northwest Fort Wayne, Avalon at Northbrook offers a unique blend of the elegance and serenity found in a setting with the modern conveniences of a fine custom home. Located at the corner of Lima and DuPont Roads, Avalon is moments from downtown I-69, and Fort Wayne’s finest shopping, recreational and dining establishments. Avalon at Northbrook provides beautiful and distinctive one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Each unique floor plan has been thoughtfully designed to blend technological necessities with classic lifestyle choices. The elegance of yesterday and the promise of tomorrow strike a beautiful balance at Avalon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 50 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Attached Garage with most Homes, Detached Garage: $80/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avalon at Northbrook have any available units?
Avalon at Northbrook offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $757, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,032, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,138. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
What amenities does Avalon at Northbrook have?
Some of Avalon at Northbrook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon at Northbrook currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon at Northbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon at Northbrook pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon at Northbrook is pet friendly.
Does Avalon at Northbrook offer parking?
Yes, Avalon at Northbrook offers parking.
Does Avalon at Northbrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon at Northbrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon at Northbrook have a pool?
Yes, Avalon at Northbrook has a pool.
Does Avalon at Northbrook have accessible units?
Yes, Avalon at Northbrook has accessible units.
Does Avalon at Northbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon at Northbrook has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Avalon at Northbrook?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Archer's Pointe Apartments of Ft. Wayne
262 W Washington Center Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Redwood Fort Wayne Noyer Road
14134 Brafferton Pkwy
Fort Wayne, IN 46814
Steeplechase at Parkview
11275 Sportsman Park Ln
Fort Wayne, IN 46845
Wood Creek
6729 Ramblewood Dr
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
Oak Crossing
10501 Day Lily Dr
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Chapel Oaks Apartments
859 Buchanan St
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
The Ventry
5495 Coventry Lane
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road
5450 Kinzie Ct
Fort Wayne, IN 46835

Similar Pages

Fort Wayne 2 BedroomsFort Wayne Apartments with Balcony
Fort Wayne Apartments with ParkingFort Wayne Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Wayne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Elkhart, INMarion, INHuntington, IN
Warsaw, INColdwater, MI
Wabash, INGoshen, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort Wayne

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort WayneIndiana Institute of Technology
University of Saint Francis-Fort WayneHuntington University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity