Fort Wayne, IN
912 3rd Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

912 3rd Street

912 3rd Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1598108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

912 3rd Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46808
Hamilton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1st Floor · Avail. now

$575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 854 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is ready for you to move in! Walking into the home gives a light, airy, spacious feel. Beautiful living room flooring, large open kitchen with a stove and refrigerator. 3 Bedrooms all fresh carpeting, recently painted walls. Come check out this lovely home today!

For more information or to apply you can visit our website selectpropertymanagementpros.com
You can also contact our office at 260-702-3636 ext 3

*Non-Smoking
*Not currently accepting housing assistance

Rental Terms: Rent: $600, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 3rd Street have any available units?
912 3rd Street has a unit available for $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 3rd Street have?
Some of 912 3rd Street's amenities include pet friendly, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
912 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 912 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 912 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 912 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 912 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 912 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 912 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 912 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
