912 3rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is ready for you to move in! Walking into the home gives a light, airy, spacious feel. Beautiful living room flooring, large open kitchen with a stove and refrigerator. 3 Bedrooms all fresh carpeting, recently painted walls. Come check out this lovely home today!



For more information or to apply you can visit our website selectpropertymanagementpros.com

You can also contact our office at 260-702-3636 ext 3



*Non-Smoking

*Not currently accepting housing assistance



Rental Terms: Rent: $600, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.