841 Columbia Avenue

Amenities

parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This is a one bedroom upstairs unit available for rent, it has a larger 16 x 13 living room, a good size 9 x 13 kitchen with an electric range and refrigerator. There is an extra 8 x 16 heated back room that can be used for office or storage. The bedroom measures 13 x 12. There is a No smoking, No pet policy in place. Water is included with rent, tenant pays electric for (Heat, Range, Lights). Parking is available off alleyway, in driveway, or street parking. Application fee $25, Background check and job verification. Security deposit $500 and first months rent $500.