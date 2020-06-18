All apartments in Fort Wayne
841 Columbia Avenue
Last updated March 31 2020 at 5:30 AM

841 Columbia Avenue

841 Columbia Avenue · (260) 460-7707
Location

841 Columbia Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN 46805
Northside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1/2 · Avail. now

$500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 994 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This is a one bedroom upstairs unit available for rent, it has a larger 16 x 13 living room, a good size 9 x 13 kitchen with an electric range and refrigerator. There is an extra 8 x 16 heated back room that can be used for office or storage. The bedroom measures 13 x 12. There is a No smoking, No pet policy in place. Water is included with rent, tenant pays electric for (Heat, Range, Lights). Parking is available off alleyway, in driveway, or street parking. Application fee $25, Background check and job verification. Security deposit $500 and first months rent $500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Columbia Avenue have any available units?
841 Columbia Avenue has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
Is 841 Columbia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
841 Columbia Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Columbia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 841 Columbia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Wayne.
Does 841 Columbia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 841 Columbia Avenue does offer parking.
Does 841 Columbia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 Columbia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Columbia Avenue have a pool?
No, 841 Columbia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 841 Columbia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 841 Columbia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Columbia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 841 Columbia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 841 Columbia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 841 Columbia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
