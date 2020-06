Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

ASAP POSSESSION! Brand new neutral plush carpeting throughout! CUTE CUTE CUTE- this home has had numerous updates in the past-- new siding, ENERGY EFFICIENT ez- to clean windows, updated kitchen & eating area smallw/ bar space for bar stools. ALMOST NEW GAS FURNACE & CENTL AIR. NO PET & NO SMOKING ADDENDUMS. Prefer 2 yr lease thru 6/30/22. 1 yr considered. BEAUTIFUL wood tone laminate flooring in the kit & eating area. Handy util room off the kitchen. Big corner lot with mature trees! HUGE shed with loft storage in addition to the 1c att'd garage! Refrig & Range/oven included.