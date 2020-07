Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel bathtub carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym game room playground pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly conference room courtyard internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving

Metropolitan Fishers Apartments offers the ultimate in apartment living. The community is conveniently located within minutes of major malls, restaurants, quality schools and major businesses. Private entrances, oversized closets, spacious bedrooms and bathrooms all at great prices. With all the extra amenities that Metropolitan Fishers Apartments offers living standards exceed above the average. Easy access to I-69 and I-465 makes getting to Indianapolis a breeze. We're also located within the Hamilton Southeastern School District.