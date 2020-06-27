3BD, 2BA ranch home in desirable Fishers location! Enjoy the open floor plan and fenced-in backyard with patio. Close to downtown Fishers, Ikea, Top Golf, and all the restaurants and entertainment Fishers has to offer!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9918 Teesdale Court have any available units?
9918 Teesdale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 9918 Teesdale Court have?
Some of 9918 Teesdale Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9918 Teesdale Court currently offering any rent specials?
9918 Teesdale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.