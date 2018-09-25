All apartments in Fishers
Location

9902 Herald Square, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3BD, 2BA ranch home in desirable Fishers location! Large Great room with fireplace. Laminate flooring. Eat-in kitchen. Top Rated Hamilton Southeastern Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9902 Herald Sq have any available units?
9902 Herald Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 9902 Herald Sq have?
Some of 9902 Herald Sq's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9902 Herald Sq currently offering any rent specials?
9902 Herald Sq isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9902 Herald Sq pet-friendly?
No, 9902 Herald Sq is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 9902 Herald Sq offer parking?
Yes, 9902 Herald Sq does offer parking.
Does 9902 Herald Sq have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9902 Herald Sq offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9902 Herald Sq have a pool?
No, 9902 Herald Sq does not have a pool.
Does 9902 Herald Sq have accessible units?
No, 9902 Herald Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 9902 Herald Sq have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9902 Herald Sq has units with dishwashers.
Does 9902 Herald Sq have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9902 Herald Sq has units with air conditioning.
