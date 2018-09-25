Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 9902 Herald Sq.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
9902 Herald Sq
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9902 Herald Sq
9902 Herald Square
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
9902 Herald Square, Fishers, IN 46038
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3BD, 2BA ranch home in desirable Fishers location! Large Great room with fireplace. Laminate flooring. Eat-in kitchen. Top Rated Hamilton Southeastern Schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9902 Herald Sq have any available units?
9902 Herald Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fishers, IN
.
What amenities does 9902 Herald Sq have?
Some of 9902 Herald Sq's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9902 Herald Sq currently offering any rent specials?
9902 Herald Sq isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9902 Herald Sq pet-friendly?
No, 9902 Herald Sq is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fishers
.
Does 9902 Herald Sq offer parking?
Yes, 9902 Herald Sq does offer parking.
Does 9902 Herald Sq have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9902 Herald Sq offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9902 Herald Sq have a pool?
No, 9902 Herald Sq does not have a pool.
Does 9902 Herald Sq have accessible units?
No, 9902 Herald Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 9902 Herald Sq have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9902 Herald Sq has units with dishwashers.
Does 9902 Herald Sq have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9902 Herald Sq has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
Similar Pages
Fishers 1 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Fishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Shelbyville, IN
Zionsville, IN
Speedway, IN
Anderson, IN
Avon, IN
Kokomo, IN
Greenfield, IN
New Castle, IN
Marion, IN
Beech Grove, IN
Martinsville, IN
Danville, IN
Lebanon, IN
Cumberland, IN
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Indiana University-Kokomo
Marian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis