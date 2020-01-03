8467 Traders Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Open Concept 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Fishers ranch only a few minutes walk to the rapidly developing Downtown Fishers Nickel Plate District. Home offers a Screened Porch overlooking a fully fenced in Backyard. Large Master Bedroom offers a private Bathroom with Dual Vanities and Walk In Closet. All Kitchen appliances + Washer and Dryer are included.