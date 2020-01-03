All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 8467 Traders Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
8467 Traders Court
Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:06 AM

8467 Traders Court

8467 Traders Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8467 Traders Court, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open Concept 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Fishers ranch only a few minutes walk to the rapidly developing Downtown Fishers Nickel Plate District. Home offers a Screened Porch overlooking a fully fenced in Backyard. Large Master Bedroom offers a private Bathroom with Dual Vanities and Walk In Closet. All Kitchen appliances + Washer and Dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8467 Traders Court have any available units?
8467 Traders Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 8467 Traders Court have?
Some of 8467 Traders Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8467 Traders Court currently offering any rent specials?
8467 Traders Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8467 Traders Court pet-friendly?
No, 8467 Traders Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 8467 Traders Court offer parking?
Yes, 8467 Traders Court offers parking.
Does 8467 Traders Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8467 Traders Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8467 Traders Court have a pool?
No, 8467 Traders Court does not have a pool.
Does 8467 Traders Court have accessible units?
No, 8467 Traders Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8467 Traders Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8467 Traders Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 8467 Traders Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8467 Traders Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis