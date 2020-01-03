Open Concept 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Fishers ranch only a few minutes walk to the rapidly developing Downtown Fishers Nickel Plate District. Home offers a Screened Porch overlooking a fully fenced in Backyard. Large Master Bedroom offers a private Bathroom with Dual Vanities and Walk In Closet. All Kitchen appliances + Washer and Dryer are included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 8467 Traders Court have?
Some of 8467 Traders Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
