All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 6388 Manchester Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
6388 Manchester Drive
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

6388 Manchester Drive

6388 Manchester Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

6388 Manchester Drive, Fishers, IN 46038
Princeton Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 11/30/19 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent on a 14-16 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6388 Manchester Drive have any available units?
6388 Manchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
Is 6388 Manchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6388 Manchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6388 Manchester Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6388 Manchester Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6388 Manchester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6388 Manchester Drive offers parking.
Does 6388 Manchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6388 Manchester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6388 Manchester Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6388 Manchester Drive has a pool.
Does 6388 Manchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 6388 Manchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6388 Manchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6388 Manchester Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6388 Manchester Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6388 Manchester Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFishers 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fishers Apartments with BalconiesFishers Apartments with Gyms
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, IN
Shelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INCumberland, INTipton, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis