6084 Southbay Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 3 level town home in Fishers! Galley style kitchen and living area with fireplace on main level and half bath. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms, each with its own full bathroom. Lower level great room, perfect for entertaining, another half bath and utility room for washer/dryer hook up. Walk out to your private deck with peaceful view of the pond and mature trees. One car attached garage. Great location with easy interstate access and close to shopping, restaurants and all the conveniences you are looking for. No pets, no smoking, please. Credit application required.