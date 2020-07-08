All apartments in Fishers
Last updated May 29 2020 at 8:55 PM

6084 Southbay Drive

6084 Southbay Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6084 Southbay Dr, Fishers, IN 46250

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 3 level town home in Fishers! Galley style kitchen and living area with fireplace on main level and half bath. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms, each with its own full bathroom. Lower level great room, perfect for entertaining, another half bath and utility room for washer/dryer hook up. Walk out to your private deck with peaceful view of the pond and mature trees. One car attached garage. Great location with easy interstate access and close to shopping, restaurants and all the conveniences you are looking for. No pets, no smoking, please. Credit application required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6084 Southbay Drive have any available units?
6084 Southbay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 6084 Southbay Drive have?
Some of 6084 Southbay Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6084 Southbay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6084 Southbay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6084 Southbay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6084 Southbay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 6084 Southbay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6084 Southbay Drive offers parking.
Does 6084 Southbay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6084 Southbay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6084 Southbay Drive have a pool?
No, 6084 Southbay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6084 Southbay Drive have accessible units?
No, 6084 Southbay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6084 Southbay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6084 Southbay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6084 Southbay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6084 Southbay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

