All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 6044 Southbay Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
6044 Southbay Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

6044 Southbay Drive

6044 Southbay Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6044 Southbay Dr, Fishers, IN 46250

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated and like new 3 level town home in Fishers! Galley style kitchen and living area with fireplace on main level and half bath. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms, each with its own full bathroom. Lower level walkout great room, perfect for entertaining and another half bath. Walk out to your private deck with peaceful view of the pond and trees. One car attached garage. Great location with easy interstate access and close to shopping, restaurants and more. No pets, no smoking, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6044 Southbay Drive have any available units?
6044 Southbay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 6044 Southbay Drive have?
Some of 6044 Southbay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6044 Southbay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6044 Southbay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6044 Southbay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6044 Southbay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 6044 Southbay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6044 Southbay Drive offers parking.
Does 6044 Southbay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6044 Southbay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6044 Southbay Drive have a pool?
No, 6044 Southbay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6044 Southbay Drive have accessible units?
No, 6044 Southbay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6044 Southbay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6044 Southbay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6044 Southbay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6044 Southbay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis