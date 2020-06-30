6044 Southbay Drive

Amenities

Updated and like new 3 level town home in Fishers! Galley style kitchen and living area with fireplace on main level and half bath. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms, each with its own full bathroom. Lower level walkout great room, perfect for entertaining and another half bath. Walk out to your private deck with peaceful view of the pond and trees. One car attached garage. Great location with easy interstate access and close to shopping, restaurants and more. No pets, no smoking, please.