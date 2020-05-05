All apartments in Fishers
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13917 Wabash Drive

13917 Wabash Drive · No Longer Available
See all
See all
See all
See all
Location

13917 Wabash Drive, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
High ceilings and plenty of windows give this home an extra spacious feel! The eat-in kitchen includes wall-mounted microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, flat-top stove, and a center island. The master bedroom offers a private bathroom and walk-in closet. Other amenities include a fireplace, ceiling fans, washer/dryer, a 2 car garage, and landscaped exterior.

Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease
No pets
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13917 Wabash Drive have any available units?
13917 Wabash Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 13917 Wabash Drive have?
Some of 13917 Wabash Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13917 Wabash Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13917 Wabash Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13917 Wabash Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13917 Wabash Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 13917 Wabash Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13917 Wabash Drive offers parking.
Does 13917 Wabash Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13917 Wabash Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13917 Wabash Drive have a pool?
No, 13917 Wabash Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13917 Wabash Drive have accessible units?
No, 13917 Wabash Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13917 Wabash Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13917 Wabash Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13917 Wabash Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13917 Wabash Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

