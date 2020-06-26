All apartments in Fishers
13858 Ellsworth Ln
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

13858 Ellsworth Ln

13858 Ellsworth Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

13858 Ellsworth Lane, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, sf home is located in Fishers, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13858 Ellsworth Ln have any available units?
13858 Ellsworth Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 13858 Ellsworth Ln have?
Some of 13858 Ellsworth Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13858 Ellsworth Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13858 Ellsworth Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13858 Ellsworth Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 13858 Ellsworth Ln is pet friendly.
Does 13858 Ellsworth Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13858 Ellsworth Ln offers parking.
Does 13858 Ellsworth Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13858 Ellsworth Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13858 Ellsworth Ln have a pool?
No, 13858 Ellsworth Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13858 Ellsworth Ln have accessible units?
No, 13858 Ellsworth Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13858 Ellsworth Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 13858 Ellsworth Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13858 Ellsworth Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 13858 Ellsworth Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
